Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- The Sons of confederate veterans Georgia division is now filling a lawsuit in Richmond county superior court against the Richmond county board of commissioners

The group disagrees with the commission’s decision to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge. It also opposes any attempt to remove other Confederate monuments.

“The first would be to ask for a temporary injunction in which we’ll hold everything in place until a decision can be made as to whether or not the commission is acting lawfully our goal after that would be to ask for a permanent injunction which would bar the commission from making the changes the proposed,” said Martin O’Toole, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Georgia division

“I’m outraged because my tax dollars are having to go to defend this illegal activity by seven of the commissioners it’s blatantly against the law,” said Russ Gambill, President of Save the Monuments of Augusta.

Both Gambill and O’Toole say this takes away from the history of the bridge and what it stands for.

“Not to keep it would be a violation to state law also I think it’s important to remember our history whether it’s good bad or indifferent,” said Gambill.

“And if we’re going to have multicultural communities we’re going to wind up having different heroes for different people,” said O’Toole.

WJBF did reach out to commissioners who voted, they’re not able to speak because of the lawsuit being filed.