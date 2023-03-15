GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022. This is the second state income tax refund of its kind in as many years.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin issuing the special income tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Taxpayers must file their 2021 and 2022 taxes prior to receiving the refund.

Just as last year, single tax filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250, head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375, and married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on an individual or couple’s tax liability.

DOR will issue the overwhelming majority of special income tax refunds by July 1 of this year, for those who file on or before April 18.