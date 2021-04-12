Skeletal remains found on hunting land in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies responded to Highway 305 and Pine Straw Lane on Sunday, April 11th in response to a suspicious situation.

When deputies arrived, they were met by hunters who said they were on hunting property where they believe to have discovered human skeletal remains.

Deputies went through the wooded area and found the skeletal remains scattered all around. Burke County Sheriff’s Office, CID and the Burke County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to collect the remains.

The remains were sent to the GBI lab for further investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.