Six Flags Over Georgia now open and adds a big, brand-new ride Video

AUSTELL, Ga. (WJBF) - Six Flags Over Georgia is now open to the public. Recently, a NewsChannel 6 got the chance to test out their brand-new ride.

It's a 15 story-tall pendulum ride called ' Pandemonium.' The ride goes about 70 miles per hour. One of the fastest attractions at Six Flags.

Check out the video above to see how the ride on Pandemonium is.

Click or tap here to plan your trip.