AUSTELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Six Flags Over Georgia is back open for its 2023 season.

Heading in to the Summer the theme park is getting ready to debut a new ride, the Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster.

The ride is a spaghetti bowl, twin-tracked roller coaster featuring a single-rail track and an inclusive train design that provides comfortable seating for both adults and children.

It will also feature a colorful LED lighting display.

“Situated in one of the most popular sections of the park, Gotham City, the new attraction continues our commitment to providing thrills the entire family can experience together,” said General Manager, Greg Fuller. “Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster sets the stage for a summer filled with exciting new memories for guests of all ages.”

Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster is set to debut this summer.

Season Passes are now on sale for as low as $49.99. For more information, including park hours and to purchase your 2023 Pass, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Six Flags Over Georgia opens for the 2023 season on March 4.

During Spring Break, the park will be open daily April 1-9.

Regular daily operation begins Memorial Day weekend, with the opening of Hurricane Harbor.