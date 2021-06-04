Sheriff’s Office to give major update on search for missing teacher Tina Prince

(WJBF) – There could be new information forthcoming in the search for missing teacher Tina Prince.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced just a short time ago, they will be holding a press conference tonight at 6 p.m. with information on the search progress.

The Washington County first grade teacher has been missing for seven days, she was last seen at the Puebla Mexican Restaurant in Sandersville last Friday night.

She reportedly got a phone call, told her family goodbye and left dinner early.

Surveillance footage showed Prince drove from the restaurant to a convenience store. She then drove to a nearby Walmart parking lot where she met up with the same man who called her at dinner.

“We have identified who that person is,” Cochran says. “We’ve talked with them. This person is a male acquaintance of hers who’s cooperating in the investigation. Through surveillance, it appears that it was a consensual meeting,” he adds.

Prince’s car was found Sunday morning in the Walmart parking lot.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office, the GBI and the FBI have all been involved in the investigation.

