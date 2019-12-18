Sheriff: Georgia woman hurt in shootout with home intruders

CONYERS, Ga. – Authorities say a Georgia woman has been wounded in a shootout during an apparent home invasion.

A county sheriff tells WXIA-TV that deputies were called to a Conyers home Tuesday night and found the woman suffering two gunshot wounds. She told authorities two men had kicked down her front door and she took cover in her bedroom before they kicked down that door as well.

The sheriff says that’s when shots were fired, though it’s unclear who fired first. The suspects fled. The woman was airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff says one of the suspects may have been shot. An investigation is ongoing.