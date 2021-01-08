Senator David Perdue concedes loss to Jon Ossoff

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Senator David Perdue has released a statement conceding his loss to Jon Ossoff.

The 33-year-old Ossoff defeated 71-year-old Republican Perdue, who held the seat for the past six years and had the strong support of President Donald Trump.

In the other runoff race, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

You can read Sen. Perdue’s statement below:

“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.



“Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

MORE TOP STORIES: