Senate Bill 78 ‘revenge porn bill’ ready for Gov. Kemp’s signature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A bill is ready for Governor Brian Kemp’s signature which would make it a felony to distribute revenge porn.

State Sen. Harold Jones Jr. said, “In this situation, nothing was really done to the person or perpetrator to the defendant who is doing this. Only thing that was done to them that somebody says look I don’t want to be with you anymore and then these activities take place.”

State Senator Harold Jones knows break-ups can get messy.

“One victim in one of the stories had over 400,000 hits. Her sexual image had over 400,000 hits. Another one actually received about 400 text messages and she didn’t know any of those people of course and they were asking her to kill herself and you know calling her all sorts of names,” said Jones.

Now Jones says it’s time to close loopholes in some laws he’s seen while serving as a prosecutor. Currently, Georgia considers revenge porn as a high and aggravated misdemeanor.

“What’s been going on is something a little more egregious and placing this on adult entertainment websites,” said Jones.

Senator Jones wrote Senate Bill 78 which would make it a felony to distribute sexually explicit images or videos on any adult website with the intent of harassing or causing financial harm to the victim.

Jones said, “When you look at the reach those sites have the question becomes is a high and aggravated misdemeanor, does it fit the particular crime? And so, what we decided as a legislature is that it does not.”

According to Jones, Governor Kemp has at least 300 bills to sign. But he hopes the Governor will sign the revenge porn bill soon.

“It’s not the same as, just putting it on your personal page or something of that nature. It’s all bad, it shouldn’t be done but there are differences between the reach and the potential reach. And also, the fact that the victims could possibly not even know that it was on the adult website,” said Jones.

If Senate Bill 78 is signed into Georgia law, it could carry a a sentence of one to five years in prison.

