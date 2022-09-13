GEORGIA (WJBF) — Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign has agreed to participate in a debate with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, this news coming down late Tuesday afternoon.

The debate, hosted by Nexstar Media, Inc., WJBF’s parent company, will be held in Savannah on October 14, 2022 at 7 p.m.

It will air live on WJBF and television stations across the state, including sister stations WRBL in Columbus and WSAV in Savannah, as well as news partner FOX 5 in Atlanta.

Warnock agreed to three Senate debates earlier this summer, but Walker did not agree to any of those. Walker did previously agree to the televised debate in Savannah.

A campaign spokesperson for Sen. Warnock tells WJBF that he has invited Walker once again to join him in at least one other debate in either Macon or Atlanta. So far, no word from the Walker campaign on agreeing to another debate.