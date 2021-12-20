Sen. Ossoff, wife welcome first child

Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff, left, concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and his wife Dr. Alisha Kramer welcomed their first child over the weekend.

Eva Beth Ossoff was born Friday evening, the senator announced Monday.

“Alisha and Baby Eva are both doing well,” Sen. Ossoff shared on social media. “We appreciate everyone’s well wishes!”

His fellow Georgia Democratic senator congratulated him on becoming a father.

“I am praying for and wishing the best to Alisha, Jon and baby Eva!” Sen. Raphael Warnock tweeted.

Kramer is a resident OB-GYN at Emory University’s School of Medicine.

The couple reportedly attended the same schools growing up in Atlanta and dated for over a decade. They became engaged during Ossoff’s first run for Congress in 2017 and married the following year.

The 34-year-old senator is the youngest member of the Senate.