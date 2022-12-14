ATLANTA (WJBF) – Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the Georgia General Assembly to eliminate General Election Runoffs in the state.

“Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the General Election Runoff and consider reforms.”

The General Assembly convenes in January and could select from a wide range of options to address this topic to help further the goal of safe, secure, and efficient elections.

“No one wants to be dealing with politics in the middle of their family holiday,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “It’s even tougher on the counties who had a difficult time completing all of their deadlines, an election audit and executing a runoff in a four-week time period.”

Georgia’s 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records and achieved a high level of access for Georgia voters.

The press release goes on to say that some counties had as many as 19 days of Early Voting in the General Election, and Georgia voters needed no excuse to vote early or by mail.