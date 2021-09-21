Screven County man arrested in murder investigation

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Screven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Charles Michael Librizzi after investigating a murder that occurred at the Holiday Motel on Statesboro Hwy in Coopersville, Ga.

Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Holiday Motel on Statesboro Hwy September 20, 2021 at 11:11 pm. in reference to an unresponsive female. Upon further investigation, it was determined the woman was a victim of murder.

The GBI was called in to assist in the investigation. On September 21, 2021 at 11:30 am, the suspect, Charles Michael Librizzi was taken into custody by the Baxley Police Department and will be transported to the Screven County Sheriff’s Office to await court proceedings.

Screven County Police Department released the following post on Facebook about the situation:

