Scavengerfest 8 gives back to the Boys and Girls Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scavengerfest’s 8th year has come to an end and it was a huge success.

Scavengerfest is an adult-themed scavenger hunt that takes place across the CSRA with participants making stops at local businesses.

This year’s event raised $7,500 with the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s a great organization for our youth. Like I said, I’m a teacher and a lot of my kids, either at Gracewood or at Jenkins-White, attend the Boys and Girls Club. So, they’re a great after-school program that I want to continue to support as long as I can,” said event organizer, Ricky Sanders.

This was Scavengerfest’s biggest event yet and next year they plan to go even bigger.

“Next year we are looking at an October date for Scavengerfest 9. It is going to be 90s themed and we’re actually going to set our goal at $7,500. So, we’re going to see if we can match what we did last year,” said Sanders.

Since the event’s conception in 2014, it has raised over $33,000.