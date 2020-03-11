Live Now
Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade postponed

Georgia News
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade have been postponed in the midst of coronavirus concerns, according to the Tourism Leadership Council (TLC).

In a letter to members, TLC said a new date has not been determined. They added, “no businesses are asked to close.”

The city is holding a news conference at 6 p.m. with an update on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. News 3 is told a previously scheduled special meeting at 5:30 p.m. will not be taking place.

City officials previously said a discussion about the festivities would be held Thursday morning during the council’s 10 a.m. work session.

A number of major cities have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

