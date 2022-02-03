Savannah-Chatham leaders talk infrastructure needs in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Lawmakers, city council members and business professionals traveled from the Hostess City to Atlanta Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day at the Georgia State Capitol.

The group mingled with state leaders to address key issues impacting the Savannah region, from redistricting concerns within the school district to expanding rural internet access.

The top concern for many surrounded funding for tourism, jobs and the port to help boost the state’s overall economy.

“The number one issue for us is the drill for the Trade Center in Savannah,” said State Rep. Ron Stephens, who chairs the House Economic Development & Tourism Committee.

“The funding is still outstanding for that,” he continued, “we have funding for that in the governor’s bond package, but we are still about $13 million short.”

Mayor Van Johnson boasted the $5 million in federal funding set aside for expanding the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, which builds on the $8 million investment to the Port of Savannah from the bipartisan infrastructure law.