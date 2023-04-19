(WJBF) – A federal court of appeals ruling is reversing a previous ruling that prevented the Army Corps of Engineers from removing the new Savannah Bluff lock and dam.

The Corps of Engineers wanted to replace the lock and dam with a rock weir, which would have lowered water levels.

Concerns about that plan led the state of South Carolina and the city of Augusta to file a lawsuit to stop the plan.

A judge ruled in favor of that lawsuit – which led to today’s appeals court ruling.

The decision will now go back to the district court to decide what water level is needed for the savannah river in our area.

