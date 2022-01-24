Sammie Sias’ Court Date Set for Late March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of the United States of America vs. suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias the morning of March 28th.

Friday, the Federal Court for the Southern District of Georgia filed notice that Sias’ jury trial would begin with jury selection in Augusta in late March.

The trail will be held on the 2nd Floor of the Federal Courthouse in Augusta and be heard in front of Chief Judge J. Randal Hall.

The federal case against Sias alleges that he altered, destroyed or hid documents belonging to the Sandridge Community Association, including invoices, work orders, payments, and other financial documents related to the Jamestown Community Center, Jamestown SPLOST, SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, “with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.” It also alleges that Sias made false statements to federal investigators.

If he is convicted, Sias’ combined charges could mean possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, plus substantial fines, for the suspended District 4 Commissioner.