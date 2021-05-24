Robberies across Georgia and South Carolina earn a man decades in federal prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 31-year-old Demetrius Lamar “Meechy” Jackson was sentenced to 444 months in prison Monday for multiple armed robberies and car jackings across Georgia and South Carolina.

The Savannah native was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to Discharging and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to Crimes of Violence; Carjacking and Attempted Carjacking; Interference with Commerce by Robbery; and Conspiracy to Use and Carry Firearms During Crimes of Violence, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Jackson was also ordered to pay restitution to nine victims involved in the case. He has to serve five ears of supervised release following the completion of his prison sentence as well.

Acting U.S. Attorney Estes said, “Meechy Jackson is the epitome of a violent, armed criminal, and providence prevented his stolen gun from firing when he attempted to shoot his final victim. The legal gun owner then used his own weapon to defend himself, bringing an end to Jackson’s crime spree. He’ll have a long prison term to contemplate his errors – and to be thankful that he’s still alive.”

Jackson disrupted the proceedings repeatedly throughout the sentencing. He was restrained by members of the U.S. Marshals Service after he lunged toward the prosecutors table.

In November 2018 Jackson went on a two-an-a-half-week crime spree across Georgia and South Carolina. The crimes include:

Nov. 6, 2018: Jackson robbed an employee of a Boost Mobile store in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager in the abdomen when she came to assist, and fled the scene in a car driven by his accomplice, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah.

Nov. 12: Jackson approached a young couple who was washing a Nissan sedan at a midtown Savannah carwash. Jackson pointed a gun at them and twice pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned. Jackson then sped away in the victims’ car.

Nov. 13: Jackson robbed a Valdosta, Ga., Boost Mobile employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. The getaway car was the one stolen at the Savannah car wash.

Nov. 19: Morgan attempted to steal merchandise from a beauty store in Augusta, Ga. When the store manager followed Morgan, Jackson pointed a gun at the manager. Jackson and Morgan later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman at a nearby CVS. Later that day, at a Walgreens pharmacy in Conyers, Ga., Jackson held a man at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car, then stole a purse.

Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store in East Point, Ga. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store’s employees to empty the cash register and safe. He then demanded the employees kneel on the floor of a back room and surrender a key to the store and their personal cell phones, debit cards, and cash before he fled.

Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens, Ga., while she was vacuuming her SUV. Jackson threatened to shoot her and then pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that same day, Jackson walked into a Boost Mobile store in Aiken, S.C., pulled out a gun and demanded money. Before he left with the store’s cash, Jackson seized an employee’s cellphone and smashed it.

Nov. 23: Jackson attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store in Columbia, S.C., and his pistol jammed when he tried to shoot a store employee. The employee produced his own legal firearm and shot Jackson, and Morgan then drove Jackson to a hospital emergency room in a Chevrolet Tahoe that the two of them had carjacked in Georgetown, S.C., a few hours earlier.

Jackson and Morgan were arrested after the shooting in Columbia. The search for the Tahoe revealed bloody clothes, a stolen 22 caliber pistol and other stolen items.

Jackson’s charges are the result of two separate indictments from grand juries in the Northern and Southern Districts of Georgia.

Morgan was sentenced in February 2020 to 144 months in prison and three years of supervised release after she plead guilty to Conspiracy to Use and Carry a Firearm During Crimes of Violence, and Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

Kurt R. Erskine, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said, Quick, effective collaboration between state and federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors throughout Georgia and South Carolina has brought Demetrius Jackson to justice. This office is fully committed to tackling violent crime and protecting the community from violent criminals.”

“Jackson brutally inflicted a reign of terror against innocent victims across two states,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “His lengthy prison sentence is a deserving result, and our communities will be safer with him behind bars.”

“Jackson terrorized innocent victims in two states in a crime spree that lasted more than two weeks, leaving those victims with emotional and physical scars for life,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This sentence won’t wipe away those scars, but thanks to an alert citizen and our many law enforcement partners, they won’t have to worry about him hurting anyone else for a long time.”

“This case is the product of a concerted collaborative effort on the part of ATF and its local partners to investigate and eliminate the perpetrators of violent crime,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Division of the ATF. “These sentences will ensure the incarceration of dangerous criminals and contribute to the restoration of order and peace in the Southern District of Georgia.”

This case was investigated by the FBI, Savannah PD, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Valdosta PD, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, East Point PD, City of Conyers PD, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Athens-Clarke County PD, Georgetown City PD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.