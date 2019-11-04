Riverkeeper wants talks on Lock and Dam options

Augusta Commissioners calling a special meeting for Tuesday for legal session,this will allow them to go behind closed doors and discuss possible litigation to save Lock and Dam however Commissioners will also be hearing from others saying that’s the wrong road to take.

It’s been in place since the 1930’s and Augusta leaders say the only plan they want from Corps or Engineers is one that keeps Lock and Dam in place.

“The Corps of Engineers since they chose their alternative have been pretty clear, that one point one is not going to move forward saving the dam was not going to move forward the plan now needs a locally preferred option,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

“We’re going to save the dam,we’re going to save the dam,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

But the Savannah Riverkeeper is reaching out to Augusta officials setting up meetings to say they need to get on board with a new plan, besides saving the dam.

“There’s a couple of different options whether you go to court or not what becomes really important is coming up with a plan that fits the confines of the law currently right now nobody has one of those on the table,” says Bonitatibus.

But will city leaders actually meet with the Riverkeeper about Lock and Dam

“I will do the courteous and polite thing and meet with her then I’ll do what I do and look out for the people of Augusta and save our river,” said Commissioner Clarke.

What the Riverkeeper wants city leaders to consider is a plan that replaces the dam with a rock weir that includes crest-gates, the plan was submitted to the Corp of Engineers during the public comment period, The Riverkeeper saying this would be more economical then building a taller rock weir

“But it was significantly cheaper to add gates that to add multiple tons of extra rock that’s for sure,” said Bonitatibus.

“I’ve looked at that option its not a viable option to me,” said Commissioner Clarke.

The Riverkeeper not only pushing the crest gate idea to city leader she is also bringing up the fact the plan should include a whitewater course here at Lock and Dam. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.