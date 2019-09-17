Rise in health uninsured, Georgia ranks 3rd in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV/AP) – The number of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 — the first evidence from the government that coverage gains from President Barak Obama’s health care plan might be eroding under President Donald Trump.

Overall, the number of uninsured in the U.S. rose by 1.9 million people in 2018.

An estimated 27.5 million people, or 8.5% of the population, lacked coverage.

The rate of uninsured Georgians rose to 13.7 percent, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

Georgia now has the nation’s third-highest rate of people, without health insurance.

The Peach State trails only Texas and Oklahoma.

Advocates say, people don’t have health insurance, because they either can’t get it through their employer, or can’t afford to buy it on the Marketplace.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.georgiahealthnews.com/2019/09/state-third-highest-rate-uninsured-census-report-shows/