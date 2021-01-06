Richmond County School System postpones face to face learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced it will not return to face to face learning until later this month.

In a calling post message from system spokesperson Lynthia Ross, the move was made after recent consultation with health officials because of the recent COVID increases.

The changes are as follows for all students:

Registered virtual learners: Begin virtual learning on January 12th

Face to Face: students will transition to a learn from home model on January 14th. Materials will be provided by the students teachers and support for students will be provided each day.

Meals will be provided for students, please visit www.rcboe.org for locations. If deemed reasonable by health official consultation, the plan is for all face to face students to be in classrooms beginning on January 25th for elementary schools, and on January 26th for K-8 schools, middle and high schools.