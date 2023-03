RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Friday.

The inmate, identified as 51-year-old Patrick Logan of Grovetown, Georgia, collapsed in a cell in the booking area.

Logan was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:40 p.m.

According to the coroner, it appears to be a natural death however an autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story.