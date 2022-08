Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Mark Cole was last seen around 8:45 A.M. on August 28, wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, grey shoes and leaving his residence on the 2200 Block of Tubman Home Road on foot.

Mark suffers from depression and suicidal ideations and is on medication.

If you have any information, concerning Mark or his whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.