Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing.

Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56.

If you have any information, concerning Eddie or his whereabouts, contact Inv. Joshua Anderson 706-821-1440, or On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.