RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County is one of several Georgia school districts to receive new buses thanks to federal funding.

In total, 7 districts will get nearly $60 million for new electric and low-emission buses.

The Georgia grant will provide 156 new electric buses. The Clayton and DeKalb County school districts will receive 50 buses each, with 25 going to Richmond County Schools, 15 to Bibb County schools, 10 to the Carrollton City School District, and six to Glynn County schools.

The Marietta school system will receive 15 propane-fueled buses.

‘This is about converting fleets of diesel-powered school buses into clean energy vehicles for the future,’ said U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who was instrumental in getting the school bus funds into the infrastructure bill.”