RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Board of Election members met Monday morning to decide whether to allow voters in the county to head to the polls the weekend before the special election.

Members voted to hold early voting on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27th.

All four polling locations with be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Main Office 535 Telfair St. Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Rd

Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Rd.

On Friday, the Superior Court of Fulton County voted to allow each individual county in Georgia to decide whether early voting will be allowed on the weekend before the special election.

We’ll share other counties decisions once that information is made available.