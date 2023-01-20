ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Reverend Karlton Howard is now officially a state representative, having been sworn in as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 9.

Howard serves District 129, which includes portions of Richmond County. In addition to being sworn in, Rep. Howard was named to the Education, Interstate Cooperation, and Public Health committees.

“I am humbled and excited to have been chosen to serve the people of District 129 as a new legislator,” said Rep. Howard. “It is an amazing privilege to be appointed to significant committees and help shape policies that make a direct impact on my constituents and the great state of Georgia.”

Rep. Howard was elected in November to take over the spot for his brother, the late Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard, who passed away in October at the age of 67. Here at WJBF, the Howard family started and continues the Sunday tradition of the Parade of Quartets.