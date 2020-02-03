Republicans lead fundraising in Georgia’s dual Senate races

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Campaign finance reports show that Georgia’s incumbent Republican U.S. senators have built a healthy fundraising advantage over their rivals in the state’s dual Senate races.
Republican Sen. David Perdue, seeking a second term in November, reported raising nearly $1.9 million in the last three months of 2019.
He finished the year with $7.8 million in the bank. Perdue’s closest challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff, raised $1 million in the same period and finished the year with $1.5 million in the bank.
In Georgia’s other Senate race, recently appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler kickstarted her campaign with a $5 million personal loan.
