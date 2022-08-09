ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting investigation outside of a busy Publix store.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the incident happened in a busy stretch of Memorial Drive on the east side of Atlanta just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports are that the crime scene is behind the store and it seems to involve a large U-Haul. No officers were injured, and the suspect was transported to an area hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned for updates.