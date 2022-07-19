(WJBF) – Jody Hice, the U.S. Congressman currently representing the 10th Congressional District, will no longer be required to appear before a Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury today, a United States District Judge ruled Monday, June 18th.

U.S. Representative Hice was served with a subpoena Wednesday, June 29th, (*see Exhibit C) to appear before the Special Grand Jury today, July 19th, part of an investigation into “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to the possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia,” according to documents filed by U.S. Rep. Hice and his lawyer Loree Anne Paradise in the case.

Because U.S. Rep. Hice is a federal officer and the Court presiding over the Special Grand Jury is in State Court, Hice’s legal team is arguing that the case should be moved to Federal Court, based on precedent in similar cases, and that Congressman Hice should be afforded “the protection of a federal forum,” according to the Notice of Removal filed by Hice’s lawyers in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Monday, attorneys for Congressman Hice reached an agreement with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office that Hice would not be required to testify today until the Court was able to address the legal concerns brought up by Hice’s legal team (*see Miscellaneous Notice).

A hearing has been set for Monday, July 25th, at 2 p.m. at the Richard Russell Federal Building for the Fulton County D.A.’s office to address the Notice of Removal to Federal Court, as a well as a Motion to Quash the subpoena, both filed by Congressman Hice’s attorneys Monday.

The Special Purpose Grand Jury investigation was first authorized by Fulton County Superior Court officials January 24th and the Grand Jury was selected and sworn in May 2nd, according to court documents in the case (*see “Exhibit A,” which is the request filed by the Fulton County District Attorney to the Chief Judge of the Superior Court).

In a statement by Congressman Hice’s Office following the decision, a spokesperson said, “At this time, Mr. Hice is eager to return to Washington, D.C. to fulfill his duties as a member of Congress as the House of Representatives is in session this week.”