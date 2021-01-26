Rep. David Clark removed from Georgia House session for refusing COVID-19 test

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Republican state representative David Clark was removed from the Georgia House chamber Jan. 26, 2021 for refusing to follow House rules requiring members to undergo COVID-19 testing before attending the session.

Speaking to reporters after his removal from the chamber, Clark said he will not get tested until first responders and teachers can access COVID-19 testing.

“I check my temperature when I come in. When I go in the chambers I’m wearing my mask. I follow the protocols that they want in the chamber,” Clark said. “But two tests a week is wrong on my conscience when teachers can’t get it and first responders can’t get it.”

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for House Speaker David Ralston cited the COVID-19 protocol for the 2021 General Assembly, which requires all House members and staff to receive two weekly COVID-19 tests for the duration of the 2021 session.

According to the statement from Ralston’s office, Clark was asked to leave the chamber before being escorted out by a member of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. However, Clark will be allowed back in the House chamber if he gets tested.

“The member will be allowed to return upon complying with the policy for the safety of all those who have to come to the Capitol,” the Speaker’s office said. “This is about preventing the spread of a disease that has killed more than 12,000 Georgians.”

House Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) and House Minority Leader James Beverly (D-Macon) issued the following joint statement: