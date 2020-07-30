Remembering Civil Rights icon John Lewis

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After a six day tour across the country, a final public viewing of John Lewis’ casket wrapped up moments ago in Atlanta. Thousands of people honored the Civil Rights icon at the state capitol as part of a “celebration of life” service, including the City’s mayor and Georgia’s governor.

John Lewis died at the age of 80 two weeks ago after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, reports from the Georgia State Capitol.

“The fight isn’t over” Kamelya Hinson

Kamelya Hinson’s “Free-ish” T-shirt says it all.

“We can sit at the counter. We can go to the bathroom. Are we going to get paid the same? Are we going to have the advantages to get that job… so we are “freeish.” Kamelya Hinson

Hinson and thousands of others lined up to bid the boy from Troy, John Lewis, one last goodbye.

“It’s a small thing to do compared to what he did for us.” Kamelya Hinson

“When I hear the words John Robert Lewis, the first things I hear are sacrifice and uncondtional love.”I hear peace and good trouble.” Kamelya Hinson

“No matter our age, we need to stand u and fight fo what we believe in which he did throughout his life whether he was 24 years old like me or his final years as a congressman.” Christopher Bowman

John Lewis was a champion for equality. He led protesters across the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama and often took part in sit ins at white lunch counters and tried to get bus stations integrated. Many people say his journey needs to continue to create an equal America.

“Well my grandfather and grandmother were impacted too.They were in Selma at the time and it was kind of difficult for them and they were beat up so it’s important for me to be here today.” Markeeta English

The civil rights hero dedicated his life to serve others, representing Georgia’s 5th district until the day he died.

“John Lewis is the biggest icon next to Dr. King.He has taken the bumps and bruises that we don’t have the courage to take.He has done everything possible to get the right to vote.He wanted to help us even till the day he died.” Kamelya Hinson

Governor Brian Kemp has called fro a special election to fill Lewis’ vacant seat in the 5th congressional district on September 29th. Lewis’ Body will be moved to the Ebenezer Baptist Church tomorrow for a celebration of life funeral service.