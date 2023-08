STATESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Calling all dog owners! Come celebrate Doggy Day at Splash in the Boro!

The early registration fee is $3 for both residents and non-residents, and $5 to register at the gate.

Humans (with puppers) are free!

The event is happening on September 10th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.

And you don’t have to worry about the chlorine harming your fur babies, as the water park dechlorinates the water each year for this event.

