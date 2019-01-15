Reaction to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's first full day in office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (WJBF) - Tuesday is Govermor Kemp's first full day in office. Much of Monday's inaugural address focused on unity and moving forward after a hotly contested election.

The campaign season was particularly contentious -- and many speculated about the tone both Governor Kemp and the legislature would command.

"After visiting all 159 counties, I can tell you we have so much in common and as governor, I will fight for all Georgians, not just the ones who voted for me," said Kemp in his inaugural address.

Kemp is approaching his term with a diplomatic and hopeful demeanor.

"There will be difficult days and dark nights, but together we will overcome."

Specifically reaching across racial lines that were fiercely drawn during the campaign season.

"Georgians like Martin Luther King Junior, Clarence Thomas, and Hank Aaron..."

An overt move some critiqued as heavy handed -- but others appreciated. The Speaker of the House is taking a similar tone about getting down to business for Georgians.

"They don't expect shenanigans, they don't expect a circus act, they expect us to work," says Speaker Ralston.

Work is already beginning this week, as the session is underway and Kemp is expected to issue his first State of the State on Thursday.