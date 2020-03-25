RCSO still searching for missing Augusta man, John Scott Devore

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its search of the county landfill, in reference to a missing man.

John Scott Devore was reported missing March 14th after leaving his home on March 12th and not returning.

On March 16th, Ronald and Margaret Harris were identified as people of interest in the case. They were located in Wrens, Ga. on March 17th and taken into custody for burglarizing Devore’s home.

Ronald Harris was charged with Murder on March 20th.

On the same day, RCSO deputies began a search of the Richmond County landfill in reference to Devore’s disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office has now ended the landfill search after failing to find any evidence regarding the case.

