AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

16-year old Katrina Sexton was last seen Monday, September 5th on the 200 block of Pineview Drive in Augusta.

She is described as 5’9″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and camouflage pants.

It is believed that Katrina may be in the Atlanta area.

If you have any information on the her whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-828-1020 or 706-821-1080.

You can also call your local police.