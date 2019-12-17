R&B artist, Ciara, surprises Georgia students using STEM to remix songs

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Recording artist Ciara returned to the city where she launched her career to surprise students at an Atlanta-area STEM high school.
The R&B artist sat in on class Monday at Paul Duke Stem High, a Norcross school which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education.
Students there have been practicing computer coding skills by remixing her songs “Melanin”and “Set” as part of a competition sponsored by Amazon’s future engineer program.
The teenagers are using a platform developed by Georgia Institute of Technology to make their creations. Ciara joined the hip hop group “Hearsay” in Atlanta before beginning her career as a songwriter and solo performer.