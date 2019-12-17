R&B artist, Ciara, surprises Georgia students using STEM to remix songs

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Ciara arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Recording artist Ciara returned to the city where she launched her career to surprise students at an Atlanta-area STEM high school on Monda, Dec. 16, 2019. The R&B artist sat in on a class with students at Paul Duke Stem High, a Norcross school which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education. Students there have been using computer coding skills to remix her songs such as “Melanin”and “Set.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Recording artist Ciara returned to the city where she launched her career to surprise students at an Atlanta-area STEM high school.

The R&B artist sat in on class Monday at Paul Duke Stem High, a Norcross school which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education.

Students there have been practicing computer coding skills by remixing her songs “Melanin”and “Set” as part of a competition sponsored by Amazon’s future engineer program.

The teenagers are using a platform developed by Georgia Institute of Technology to make their creations. Ciara joined the hip hop group “Hearsay” in Atlanta before beginning her career as a songwriter and solo performer.