WAYCROSS, Ga. (WJBF) — Public comments are opening Thursday over a Mining Land Use Plan submitted by Twin Pines Minerals, LLC in a battle over a controversial titanium dioxide mine being planned to operate near the Okefenokee Swamp.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is opening up the final of two comment sessions and allowing for the public to view and comment on the plan for 60 days. The virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday and those planning to attend are asked to register in advance here.

Public comments may be submitted via email to twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov or by mail to the Land Protection Branch office, 4244 International Parkway, Atlanta Tradeport – Suite 104, Atlanta, GA 30354.

You can find out more information about the plan here.