ATLATNA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of President Trump are gathering at the Capitol building in Atlanta just hours after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier today.
Gabriel Sterling released the following tweets earlier today,
- Protestors gather at Atlanta Capitol building
- LIVE | Georgia Governor Kemp holds press conference
- REPORT: Jon Ossoff wins Senate runoff election
- “Waiting for order to be restored.” Rep. Rick Allen responds during capitol chaos
- Richmond County School System postpones face to face learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases