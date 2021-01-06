Protestors gather at Atlanta Capitol building

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

ATLATNA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of President Trump are gathering at the Capitol building in Atlanta just hours after protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier today.

Gabriel Sterling released the following tweets earlier today,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories