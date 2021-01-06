Protestors gather at Atlanta Capitol building

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) A Georgia congressman says he is safe during protests in the nation's capitol. "Everyone is safe," Rep. Rick Allen said in a text to WJBF NewsChannel 6's Brad Means Wednesday afternoon.

The protests came after a planned rally that included remarks from President Trump. Thousands of his supporters were in Washington, D.C. to take a stand against the presidential election and congressional count of electoral votes. Things escalated after the official rally as people stormed the Capitol building during the vote count. Lawmakers suspended the count and evacuated.