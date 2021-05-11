Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings

ATLANTA (AP) – A man accused of killing eight people in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses has been indicted on murder charges. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

A Fulton County prosecutor says she’ll seek hate crime charges and the death penalty after a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long on murder charges Tuesday.

The indictment only covers the four killings that happened at two spas in Atlanta.

It will be up to a separate grand jury in Cherokee County to decide on charges in the shooting at a spa near suburban Woodstock in which four were killed and one person was wounded.

