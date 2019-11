President Donald Trump stands during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ATLANTA (WJBF) – President trump is heading to Atlanta this week.

He will be at the “Georgia World Congress Center” Friday.

“The Black Voices for Trump Coalition” aims to build a contingent of black voters who will support his re-election.

The President is expected to highlight recent numbers, that show low unemployment rates for black workers.

This will be Trump’s 7th trip to the Peach State since being elected.