President Biden, Gov. Kemp, others make statements on Arbery murder case verdicts

(WJBF) – All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal 2020 shooting.

Statements and reactions are being shared regarding the case as far as the White House, with President Joe Biden saying Arbery’s murder is “a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country.”

Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished. While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin. My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans. President Joe Biden

“Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia,” said Kemp in a statement. “As legal efforts continue to hold accountable all who may be responsible, we hope the Arbery family, the Brunswick community, our state, and those around the nation who have been following his case can now move forward down a path of healing and reconciliation.” Gov. Brian Kemp

