CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators located a possible explosive device inside a car following a DUI crash in Cartersville, Ga.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

While initiating a search of the car, investigators discovered the unknown device. A bomb squad was called to the scene to examine the device outside of the car.

The stretch of roadway had to be closed to traffic for several hours while officials investigated. It has since reopened.

It is currently unclear if the suspicious device was explosive and posed any danger to the public. It is also unclear if the driver of the car will face additional charges.