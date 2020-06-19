Political grandstanding accusations levied against Fulton County DA by Georgia Sheriffs’ Association

Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Sheriff’s Association says, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is using the death of Rayshard Brooks to advance his political campaign.

The DA charged Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe in the death of Brooks after an altercation in a Wendy’s drive thru. The other officer involved, Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative leave.

As with all officer involved shootings in the state, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident but according to a statement from the GBI had not concluded its work when the DA issued the charges and warrant for the officers.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Association letter says, it’s because the GBI was not allowed to finish a “comprehensive investigation of the circumstances and facts surrounding the death of Mr. Brooks” as to why they disagree with the DA’s move and the resulting arrest of Rolfe.

Association leadership commends the Atlanta Police Department in calling for an independent investigation by the GBI, but goes on to say DA Howard conducted his own personal investigation.

The letter quoted here, “Through this grandstanding vote seeking tactic, Howard has trampled on the rights of Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan and has further allowed this tragic indicent to be more about his re-election than justice for the officers involved, the Atlanta Police Department and the citizens of our state.”

You can read the entire letter, here: