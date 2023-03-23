HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A woman is accused of attacking deputies while being taken into custody half-naked, and urinating in the backseat of a patrol car.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Brandy Camp is facing charges of indecent exposure, obstruction of justice, two counts of simple assault, and simple battery of a police officer.

Investigators were called to investigate a pickup truck that was off with no lights on parked near a roadway earlier this month in the middle of the night. When they got there, they found the truck parked partially in the roadway.

Camp was found sleeping in the front seat of the truck. When deputies tried to wake her, she began yelling and slapping at the window. According to the arrest report, Camp got out of the truck and attacked deputies by spitting and biting them. She was not wearing pants or underwear.

Deputies were able to control Camp and get her to a patrol car where she continued to resist arrest by kicking and spitting at deputies. They managed to calm her down and get her placed into the patrol car, after which she urinated on the seat.

Deputies believe that Camp was intoxicated during the encounter.