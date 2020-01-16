Police: Atlanta recording studio, vehicles hit by gunfire

ATLANTA (AP) – Police in Atlanta say shots were fired at a recording studio that boasts clients such as Bruno Mars, T.I., Drake and more on its website.

News outlets report the shooting happened late Wednesday night at 11th Street Studios. Four vehicles parked nearby were also hit by gunfire.

There were six people inside the building but police say no injuries were reported. Police are looking for three men believed to have carried out the shooting.

