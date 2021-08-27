Police arrest woman for sexual offenses on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was arrested on Tybee Island earlier this summer after admittedly using a sex toy on the beach.

According to a police report, Christina Revels-Glick was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) was called to the beach near 2nd and Butler streets around 5:30 p.m. on July 1 in reference to a woman performing a sexual act.

TIPD discovered Revels-Glick took a vibrator from her backpack and covered herself with a towel while using it. According to the report, she told officers she believed no one had seen her because it was quick, however, a witness recorded video and gave it to police.

Revels-Glick was interviewed at a nearby bar and “did admit to the masturbating on the beach.” Officers also found the toy in her backpack.