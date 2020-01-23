Police: 6 arrested in fatal shooting during home invasion

Live Now
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – Six people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia man during a home invasion.

News outlets report the suspects announced Wednesday include four men and two girls. Authorities say 21-year-old Cross Henderson was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Columbus.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a home break-in. Police say the department’s SWAT team, sheriff’s officers and firefighters helped catch the suspects while executing search and arrest warrants.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

