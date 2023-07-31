Carbon free nuclear energy could be the future of clean energy in the U.S.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Plant Vogtle Unit 3has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the State of Georgia.

“The Plant Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear expansion is another incredible example of how Georgia Power is building a reliable and resilient energy future for our state,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “It is important that we make these kinds of long-term investments and see them through so we can continue providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to our 2.7 million customers. Today’s achievement is a testament to our commitment to doing just that, and it marks the first day of the next 60 to 80 years that Vogtle Unit 3 will serve our customers with clean, reliable energy.

Vogtle Unit 3 is the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the U.S. in over 30 year sand can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.

Once all four units are online, the Plant Vogtle site will be the largest generator of clean energy in the nation.

The final stages of construction and testing continue at Vogtle Unit 4, with the unit projected to be placed in service during the late fourth quarter 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.